Betta Edu: Peter Obi seeks wider probe, says minister’s suspension not enough

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election has described the suspension of Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation over allegations of corruption against her as a welcome development, but noted that it is not enough.
Obi in a post via his X account @PeterObi on Wednesday, said the suspension of Edu should not be a window-dressing action but should be a peg to get at all those who are deserving of blame and punished just like her.
In the post titled, “The Betta Edu and Related Cases,” Edu said, “I like to add my voice with most Nigerians concerned about accountability in government and judicious use of public funds, I welcome the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Ms. Betta Edu, and subsequent directives for her investigation. While the action of the government is a welcome development, the investigation must be comprehensive so that all those culpable are brought to book.
“The suspension of the Minister should not be a window-dressing action but should be a peg to get at all those who are deserving of blame and punished just like the Minister. By a sad coincidence, the alleged fraudulent diversion of N585 million of public money by Ms. Edu broke almost at the same moment that the Minister who held the same portfolio in the last administration is being investigated for a whopping N37bn misappropriation. The Ministry may have been created by the system as a conduit pipe to siphon public funds while using the poor as a face. Equally worrisome and disgusting is the fact that the missing funds are meant for poverty alleviation in a time of severe suffering among the people. Unfortunately, a ruling elite that can shamelessly convert, divert, or misappropriate such huge sums meant for the poor cannot be trusted to address the severe poverty ravaging the people.
“It is not only immoral but also insensitive for those entrusted with funds for public welfare to literally steal from the poor. I call on the administration to use these cases to initiate a thorough system-wide and systematic investigation of all reported cases of fraud and corruption among high government officials in the country. I join all Nigerians in calling on the government to accord the problem of public sector corruption the severe urgency it deserves.”
CBN gives reasons for dissolution of boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris, Titan Trust banks
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has justified its decision to dissolve the boards and management of Union Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank and Titan Trust Bank, noting that the action was taken due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h), of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.
The apex bank made the disclosure in a formal statement that was uploaded to its official X account.
The Banks’ infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.
The statement reads, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissolved the boards and the management of Union Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank and Titan Trust Bank.
“The action became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h), of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.
“The Bank’s infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.
“The CBN assures the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds and remains resolute in fulfilling its mandate to uphold a safe, sound and robust financial system in Nigeria. Our Banking system remains strong and resilient.”
Beyond the explanations by the CBN, it was learned that the action against the affected banks followed the recommendation of the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu in July 2023, to probe the activities of the CBN and other relevant establishments.
The report of the special investigation into the activities of the CBN had accused the immediate past governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, of acquiring banks for himself through proxies.
The report stated that Emefiele used proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited and Keystone Bank without any evidence of payment.
As a result, it recommended that the Federal Government reverse the sale of the banks and take them over.
JUST IN: S’Court reserves judgment on PDP’s appeal to undermine Gov Otti’s victory
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved judgment on the appeal brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, Okey Ahiwe, seeking to undermine the victory of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, in the March 18, 2023 election.
The apex court on Wednesday after listening to the arguments by parties in the suit reserved judgment on a date to be communicated to the parties and their counsel.
The Supreme Court panel of five Justices, led by Hon. Justice Inyang Okoro upon taking arguments on the preliminary motions on notice to strike out some alleged incompetent issues arising in the briefs of the Appellants and the 2nd Respondent, heard the appeal of Chief Okey Ahaiwe/PDP.
Below are highlights of the PDP vs. Gov. Alex Otti Appeal Hearing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 10, 2024:
*Appearance List
1) Chief Alade Agbabiaka, SAN
2) Dr. Joseph Nwobike, SAN
3) Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN
4) Ahmed Raji, SAN
5) CAN Nwokeukwu, SAN,
6) Chief Uche Ihediwa, SAN,
7) A. Malik, SAN
8) Chief Theo Nkire
1ST RESPONDENT (INEC)
1) JTU Nnodum, SAN
2) KC Nwufo, SAN
3) E. A. John NWOSU, Esq.
2ND RESPONDENT (Gov. Alex Otti)
1) A. J. Owonikoko, SAN
2) Prof. Fatoke, SAN
3) Akin Afolabi, SAN
4) Ken Ahia, SAN,
5) Olusola Dare, Esq.
3RD RESPONDENT(Labour Party)
1) Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN,
2) Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN,
3) Echezona Etiaba, SAN,
4) Dr. Sonny Ajala, SAN,
5) Valentine Offia, Esq.
The panel of 5 Justices led by Hon. Justice Inyang Okoro upon taking arguments on the preliminary motions on notice to strike out some alleged incompetent issues arising in the briefs of the Appellants and the 2nd Respondent, heard the appeal of Chief Okey Ahaiwe/PDP by taking arguments from Counsel and reserved Judgement on a date to be communicated to the parties and their counsel.
Uche Ihediwa, SAN Counsel to PDP struggled to answer the question posed by the apex court on what was the votes scored by PDP as shown in the IREV result for Obingwa LGA.
Ihediwa SAN also was unable to explain why he failed to FRONT LOAD/attach the Obingwa LGA result of the purported 108,000 votes scored by PDP to his Petition.
Throwing light on the Obingwa LGA, Owonikoko SAN informed the court that the accredited voters for the State House of Assembly and the Governorship for the same day was about 27,000 voters.
Dr. Onyeche Ikpeazu, SAN in his submission “argued” that the appeal is lacking in merit as the Obingwa LGA 108,000 result relied upon by PDP “bore” the stamp of Ward Collation Agent instead of Local Government Collation Agent as stipulated by the Law.
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria’s inflation will ease in 2024 as the effects of last year’s foreign exchange (FX) market and petrol subsidy reforms continue to wane.
The Bretton Woods institution made the projection in its ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report for January 2024.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year announced a change in the operations in the FX market by collapsing all the exchange windows into the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window.
The market has continued to record high levels of fluctuations since the reform, worsening Nigeria’s inflation which currently stands at 28.2 percent.
Another major reform implemented by the federal government was the removal of the petrol subsidy.
Speaking on its outlook for the country’s economy, the World Bank, said the structural reforms will boost fiscal revenue over the period in Nigeria.
The bank also said the country’s per capita income will return to its pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Per capita income (PCI) or total income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, country) in a specified year.
“Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025 — up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage point, respectively, since June — as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruits,” World Bank said.
“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.
“Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services, and trade.
”Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade.
“These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period”.
The multilateral institution added that growth in sub Saharan Aftica is expected to pick up in 2024 and 2025, approaching its average rate of the past two decades.
