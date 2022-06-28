BetKing Nigeria has partnered DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equipment, according to The Nation.

According to a statement, the expanded offer designed to support new agent businesses who join the BetKing network from June 22, is in addition to the welcome package provided to the agents.

The free DStv equipment -dish and decoder – includes a free one-month subscription to give agents access to explore any exciting DSTV channels of their choice, as this helps to boost engagement and entertainment in their shops.

The Chief Operating Officer of KingMakers Nigeria, Adim Isiakpona, said: “We are delighted about this partnership with DStv as we are determined to continue creating additional value for our kings, customers and our network of kingmakers agents.

“For us, as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve customers’ experiences and empower our network of dedicated and loyal agents.”

Adim added that the initiative was in line with the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to grow and empower the agent network and businesses such as the 100 BK Shop giveaway which is aimed at incentivising 100 long-standing cashiers and agents with fully furnished shops to help them upscale their businesses.

“While the ‘100 BK Shop initiative is focused on long serving and loyal agents, the DStv program aims to support new agents in reducing setup cost as they join the network. We are always working and open to engaging in like-minded partnerships that provide value for all stakeholders,” Adim said.

Head of DStv Business, Abayomi Famakinwa said: “We are excited about the partnership with BetKing as it aligns with our job creation initiative, where we employ and empower agents across the value chain.

“This also directly benefits our customers because it increases access to products and services from both organisations, with the convenience of both in one location.”

BetKing’s partnership with DStv strengthens the ‘BetKing Cares’ mantra, which is to positively impact the communities they operate within, and beyond.