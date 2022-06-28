Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) says it is determine to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access to investors seeking viable returns on investments.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, stated this during his keynote address at the 2022 annual business luncheon organised by the Capital Market Solicitors Association in Lagos.

The event themed, ‘Capital market, startup financing and syndicate funding: Ability of small and medium-sized enterprises to access the capital market’ had in attendance stakeholders across the capital market who discussed and proffered solutions to the prevailing business constraints faced by SMEs.

Popoola noted that the theme of the event was important as the role of SMEs in economic development could not be overemphasised.

According to him, Nigerian SMEs are critical components of the economy and are increasingly serving as the principal vehicle for the creation of employment and revenue.

He said, “SMEs offer the economy a steady supply of ideas, skills, and innovation, which are vital for promoting competition and efficient resource allocation. Despite the importance of this sector, it faces material challenges that continue to lead to a decline in productivity.

“Some of these include power supply challenges, substandard trade facilitation infrastructure multiplicity of fees and taxes, and of course, lack of financing.”

The NGX boss restated his organisation’s commitment to expanding the Nigerian capital market and providing inclusive platforms for a diverse range of stakeholders, including SMEs, to access capital.