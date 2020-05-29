Adebayo Obajemu

Muhammad Ahmad has replaced Pascal Dozie as President and Chairman of the Board for the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), an organisation committed to the development of corporate governance and best practices in Nigeria.

Ahmad’s appointment follows the retirement of Pascal Dozie. With over 35 years of distinguished experience leading and working in various public sector organisations and financial services institutions in Nigeria, Ahmad was figured out as the most suitable for the position.

As the pioneer directorgeneral and CEO of the National Pension Commission, Ahmad oversaw the establishment and growth of the Pension industry in Nigeria.

Before that, he had worked as a Bank Supervisor at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance

Corporation (NDIC) where he rose to become a Director and member of the Interim Management Board, and at the Central Bank

He is the founder of Jewel Development Foundation, a graduate assistant platform, and Certium Consulting, a strategy advisory and business applications company. He has also been a member of the Boards of Directors of FBN Holdings PLC, and FATE Foundation, a non-profit private sector-led organisation whose mission is to foster wealth creation by enabling aspiring and emerging Nigerian entrepreneurs