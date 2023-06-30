Otti suspends Abia perm secs, head of service, names acting HOS

Following the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to Abia State Government, the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has directed the immediate suspension of the Head of Service (HOS) and all Permanent Secretaries in the State civil service.

Consequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Lady Joy Maduka, Director, Ministry of Education, as Acting Head of Service (HOS).

Also suspended, according to a statement by Mr. Kazie Uko, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, include all the Permanent Secretaries, except the following:

1. John Pedro Iroakazi – Clerk of the House;

2. Mrs. U. G. Uche Ikonne – Solicitor General

They suspended permanent secretaries were directed to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies with immediate effect.