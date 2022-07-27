Barack Obama, former president of the United States, has listed four Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz, BNXN in his 2022 summer playlist.

Obama shared the playlist on his Instagram platform on Tuesday, July 26.

”Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?” Obama wrote.

Every year, Obama compiles a list of some of his favorite songs around the world.