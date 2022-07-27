President Barack Obama talks with President Hamid Karzai of Afghanistan during a phone call from the Oval Office, Nov. 2, 2009. (Official White House photo by Pete SouzaThis official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.

Barack Obama, former president of the United States, has listed four Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz, BNXN in his 2022 summer playlist.

Obama shared the playlist on his Instagram platform on Tuesday, July 26.

”Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?” Obama wrote.

Every year, Obama compiles a list of some of his favorite songs around the world.

 

