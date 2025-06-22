Killing of wedding guests in Plateau: Culprits must be brought to book – Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has frowned at the killing of 12 Kaduna citizens in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, saying the act was an act of savagery which must be checked.

Reports have it that travelers from Basawa community of Zaria local government area of Kaduna were attacked and murdered in Mangu local government area of Plateau State on Friday.

The travelers, said to be 31 in number, including men, women and children, were traveling in an 18-seater Bus, belonging to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, heading for Qua’an Pan LGA Plateau to attend a wedding event when they were attacked around 8:pm on Friday.

While decrying the killing in a statement on Saturday, Governor Uba Sani called on security agencies to fish out and bring the criminal elements to justice.

He stated that, “We received with shock and deep sorrow news of the killing of 12 Kaduna State citizens in the troubled Mangun District of Mangu Local Government, Plateau State. 11 others sustained various degrees of injuries. The innocent travellers met their deaths while traveling to Quan Pan Local Government of Plateau State for a wedding ceremony.

“We condemn in the strongest terms these acts of savagery. The criminals must be fished out and dealt with accordingly. We call on security agencies to leave no stone unturned until these criminal elements are hunted down and brought to justice. We must put a stop to the nefarious activities of non-state actors. There is no justification for anybody to attack any citizen of Nigeria in any part of the country. This madness must stop. Enough is enough.”

The governor urged his Plateau State counterpart to take full control of the situation and ensure justice for the victims of the attack.

“I also call on the Plateau State Governor, His Excellency, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang to use this unfortunate incident to make a bold statement. He must take full charge of the situation and direct the operations of the security agencies until the murderers are brought to justice.

“I will personally follow up on the progress made in the investigations and field operations in search of the criminals. We must send a clear signal that impunity will no longer be tolerated.”

Advertisement

He, however, urged the citizens of Kaduna to remain calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice for the murdered citizens.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the citizens of Kaduna State to remain calm. All hands are on deck to ensure that our murdered citizens get justice. We have made remarkable progress in peace building and conflict transformation in Kaduna State. The Kaduna Peace Model is a pointer to the fact that with political will, commitment and sincerity of purpose, a toxic environment can be turned to an “oasis of peace”. The situation in Plateau State is not irredeemable. The bloodshed must stop.”

Empathizing with the families of the victims, Uba Sani gave assurances that efforts would be made in assuaging the pains of the families while also ensuring adequate medical attention to the injured victims.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of our citizens who lost their precious lives in Mangu Local Government. I am in touch with the families of the victims. We shall do all in our power to lessen their pains. We shall also ensure that the injured victims receive adequate medical attention. May the gentle souls of our departed citizens rest in perfect peace.”