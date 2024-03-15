Connect with us

Business

Banks must not pay dividend from FX revaluation gains - CBN
Advertisement

Business

FG commits to support devt of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources to end pains of fuel subsidy removal

Business

Across the counter: Banks’ digital innovations empty banking halls of crowds

Business

Access Holdings gains 1.52% after Aig-Imoukhuede’s emergence as chairman

Business

Ruby Onwudiwe, the tech entrepreneur, banker replacing UK Eke as S'East nominee for CBN board

Business

CBN donates 2.15 million bags of fertilisers to the Ministry of Agriculture

Business

Living Trust Mortgage Bank debunks media claim on acquisition of substantial equity stake by foreign investor

Business

FG, OPEC clash on crude oil production figures

Business

FG disagrees with OPEC on Nigeria’s crude oil production

Business

CBN earmarks N100bn for agric funding

Business

Banks must not pay dividend from FX revaluation gains – CBN

Published

1 hour ago

on

Banks must not pay dividend from FX revaluation gains - CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered that Banks should not pay dividends or meet operating expenses from FX revaluation gains.

In a circular tilted “Impact of Recent FX Reforms: Prudential Guidance to the Banking Sector” available on the website of CBN, the apex bank stated thus:

Further to our letter dated September 11, 2023, referenced BSD/DIR/CON/LAB/16/020 on the above subject, the CBN wishes to reiterate that banks are required to exercise utmost prudence and set aside Foreign Currency revaluation gains as a counter-cyclical buffer to cushion any adverse movement in the FX rate.

News continues after this Advertisement

In this regard, banks shall not utilize such FX revaluation gains to pay dividends or meet operating expenses.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (197) #Boko Haram (129) #UBA (160) Access bank (207) Ademola Adeleke (229) Alex Otti (360) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (152) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (644) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (124) Fidelity Bank (89) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (326) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (227) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (132) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (102) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (168) Peter Obi (471) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement