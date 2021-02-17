OBINNA EZUGWU

Heavily armed bandits, on Tuesday, released a picture and video showing about 21 passengers abducted in Niger State.

The passengers on board a Niger State Transport Authority bus were on Sunday abducted in Kundu village, near Zungeru in Yakila District of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, according to reports, occurred around 3 pm. when the bandits waited in ambush as the public transport vehicle ran into the blockade.

In a video clip released by the bandits flaunting rocket launchers and AK-47 rifles, the passengers were seen begging the Nigerian government “to do something” about their release.

The 44-second video showed them speaking Arabic and Hausa, praising God for their exploit.

“God is the greatest, all praise is due to God alone,” members of the banditry group said.

Bandits with grenade launcher? Where are we heading to as nation? pic.twitter.com/dsIOSSu5cc — Ali Musa (@Ali2musa) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, bandits on Wednesday morning invaded Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting a yet-to-be ascertained number of staff members and students.

The bandits reportedly shot one student dead in the process.

The armed men were said to have invaded the school around 3 am.

“At about 3 am last night, bandits attacked Government Science College in Kagara, killing one and abducting an unknown number of students,” a source told Sahara Reporters.

“Some staff members, their spouses, children were also abducted by the bandits.”