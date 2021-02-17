The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-general of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Foundation in a congratulatory message signed by its president, Professor Uzodinma Nwala, and chairman of its publicity bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, described the former Nigerian Finance Minister’s new role as a historic accomplishment.

“The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) heartily congratulates you, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on your recent election/appointment as the Director-GENERAL of World Trade Organization(WTO),” the organisation said.

“Your ascendancy to this high position is not only historic but a landmark development. To become a leader of one of the three international economic regimes in the world, namely the World Bank, International Monetary Fund(IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO), is not a mean achievement.

“What is even more remarkable about this unique feat of yours is that this is the first time a woman and an African is occupying this top position.

“The ADF is convinced that you have the great pedigree and orientation to discharge your duties diligently to the service of humanity to usher in a new era of global trade and economic prosperity.

” There is no doubt that Ndigbo, Nigeria and Africa would benefit from your leadership of this important global economic institution. 6. We wish you a very successful and wonderful tenure at the World Trade Organization (WTO).”