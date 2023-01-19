Bandits have reportedly killed six people during an attack on Zonkwa, headquarters of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Yabo Ephraim, media aide to the chairperson of Zangon Kataf LGA, in a statement on Wednesday, said the incident occurred at about 8pm on Tuesday.

According to Ephraim, the kidnappers invaded the residence of one Calistus Eze and abducted him alongside another person identified as Mrs. Amos.

He said the attackers stormed the village and started shooting sporadically, adding that many residents sustained injuries in the process.

“Yesterday, 17th of January 2023, at about 8pm, kidnappers numbering about four made their way to the residence of Mr. Calistus Eze and took him alongside one Mrs. Amos,” Ephraim said.

“Shooting sporadically as they made their way out of his residence, and escaping through an adjoining village (Swanzwam), they met fierce resistance (by residents) until they gunned down Mr. Calistus Eze to ease their escape, killing five other locals and injuring many more in the process, before taking away Mrs. Amos.

“The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at some separate medical facilities.”

The media aide added that Francis Sani, chairperson of the LGA, described the incident as “barbaric”.

“The chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Hon. Francis Sani, expressed deep shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, describing it as inhuman and barbaric,” he added.

“He extends heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, and prayed for the eternal repose of their souls, while also praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“The local government council is in touch with the families regarding the burial arrangements of those who lost their lives.”