Bandits have abducted two sisters in Chikakore community in the Kubwa area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The gunmen forced their way into the home of the girls on Sunday around 11 pm. Reports on the incident however emerged on Wednesday, Punch reported.

The medium gathered that the kidnappers struck on Sunday at about 11:25 pm, and have since demanded N30m ransom from their family.

This is coming barely eight days after the Chikakore community protested to the office of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, over the state of the major road linking their community which they described as one of the causes of serial kidnapping in the area.

It was learnt that the gunmen numbering six, made away with the girls, who were said to be 16 and 14 years old, through the forests and hills in the area.

A resident who spoke with Punch said, “The two girls, aged 14 and 16, were kidnapped from their home on Sunday. The bandits attacked St about 11:25 pm.

“However, I learnt that the kid appears have demanded N30million ransom from the girls’ family.”

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments on Wednesday.