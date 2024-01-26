Bandits abduct Lagos PDP chairman, party leaders along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Suspected bandits have kidnapped Philip Aivoji, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, along with some members of the party.

The spokesperson of the party in the state, Hakeem Amode, confirmed the incident, noting that Aivoji and his party members were abducted on Friday on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway while returning from a meeting.

According to Amode, the PDP chairman was in Ibadan to attend a meeting convened by Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke, governors of Oyo and Osun states, respectively.

He said said security agencies and government authorities at all levels should intervene promptly and secure the release of the party’s chairman.

“It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning,” he said.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace.

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.”

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections in Lagos, in reacting to the news, called on officials of the south-west security network, code-named Amotekun, to support the security agents in rescuing Aivoji and others.

In a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye, his spokesperson, Adediran, also known as Jandor, said the government’s abysmal failure to provide security has put the lives of the citizens in grave danger.

“Dr Adediran described the unfortunate incident as a disturbing dimension to the growing insecurity in the country, especially in the South West,” the statement reads.

“JANDOR demands urgent action from the security agencies to facilitate the immediate release of the abducted party chairman. He also advised that the regional local security outfit, Amotekun should collaborate with the police in this rescue mission.”

