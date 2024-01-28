Three West African countries announce immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS

The Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger military regimes have announced immediate withdrawal from subregional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

They announced withdrawal from the regional bloc on Sunday in a joint statement, saying it was a “sovereign decision” to leave the Economic Community of West African States “without delay”.

“Eager to achieve integration between the States of the sub-region and driven by the ideals of brotherhood, solidarity, mutual aid, peace and development, Their Excellencies, General Aboubacar Sangoulé Lamizana, General Moussa Traoré and Lieutenant Colonel Seyni Kountché, respectively Heads of State of Upper Volta (current Burkina Faso), Mali and Niger, created with twelve (12) of their peers, on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS),” said the statement read out by Colonel Amadou Abdramane, Niger junta spokesman.

“After 49 years of existence, the valiant people of Burkina, Mali and Niger note with much regret, bitterness and great disappointment that their Organization has moved away from the ideals of its founding fathers and Pan-Africanism . Furthermore, ECOWAS, under the influence of foreign powers, betraying its founding principles, has become a threat to its member states and its populations whose happiness it is supposed to ensure.

“Indeed, the organization has not provided assistance to our States in the context of our existential fight against terrorism and insecurity; worse, when these States decided to take their destiny into their own hands, it adopted an irrational and unacceptable posture by imposing illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible sanctions in violation of its own texts; all things which have further weakened populations already bruised by years of violence imposed by instrumentalized and remote-controlled terrorist hordes.

“Faced with this continuing situation, Their Excellencies, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Colonel Assimi Goïta and Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tiani, respectively Heads of State of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, taking all their responsibilities in the face of history and responding to the expectations, concerns and aspirations of their populations, decide in complete sovereignty on the immediate withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States.”

In September 2023, the three countries signed a mutual defence pact to assist one another against armed rebellion or external aggression.

The charter – Alliance of Sahel States – binds the countries to assist one another – including militarily should there be an attack against one of them.

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita said on his X social media account, “I have today signed with the Heads of State of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako-Gourma charter establishing the Alliance of Sahel States, with the aim of establishing a collective defence and mutual assistance framework.”

Following a military coup in Niger last July, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the country and threatened military action.