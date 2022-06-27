Ayobola Abiola appointed Chams Plc Non-Executive Director

Adebayo Obajemu

Chams Plc has given notice to the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment Sir Ayobola Abiola, as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1st July, 2022.

Ayobola Abiola has expertise in economics, banking, finance and tax matter with over 25 years cognate experience in Investment, Commercial and Mortgage banking.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer Capstone Development (West Africa) Limited, a real estate investment and advisory firm. He was until recently Executive Director, Business Development and Treasury Services at Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), a position he was appointed to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Prior to joining FMBN, he was Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fullhouse Advisory Partners, LLC, an Investment and Financial Advisory Services Firm which specializes in capital raising, project finance and investment advisory services.

Earlier Ayobola Abiola had worked at senior level with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, where he was at various times the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Tanzania for four years and General Manager/Divisional Director, Corporate Banking, UBA. Also, he was at First City Monument Bank Plc where he functioned as Senior Vice President and Head West & Lagos Regions.