NLNG restates commitment to 100% LPG production for domestic market

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, has assured on its avowed commitment to delivering 100 percent of its liquefied petroleum gas, LPG, production to the domestic market.

It stated the necessity of this move to support the growth of LPG utilisation in the country and help reduce the health, safety and environmental risks associated with the use of other domestic fuel sources.

Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, NLNG managing director disclosed this while speaking at the 2nd West Africa LPG Expo and NLPGA Summit , where he gave assurances that the gas multinational is resolved and go geared to collaborating with regulators, partners, and industry players to grow the domestic LPG market and bring cleaner energy to Nigerians.

Ogunleye added that through the supply of LPG, NLNG prioritised the supply of clean energy in Nigeria while working collaboratively with the government to grow LPG consumption in Nigeria as part of the national journey to a clean energy future.

He said LPG domestic consumption in the country has increased by 300percent, from about 60,000 metric tonnes in 2007 to over one million metric tonnes in 2020.

“The increase indicated that the domestic market was one fastest-growing LPG markets in the world.

“A significant stimulus to the domestic LPG was the declaration by the Federal Government of the ‘Decade of Gas’ and the support of regulators and industry stakeholders.

“The declaration had created an enabling environment for investment and deliberate actions designed to ensure that Nigeria takes advantage of the global energy transition while monetising the country’s extensive gas reserves,” he said.