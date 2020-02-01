Celebrated author and former vice chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Dr. Arthur Nwankwo has died.

Dr. Nwankwo who founded the Eastern Mandate Union (EMU), passed away at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu on Saturday.

Nwankwo, an Igbo nationalist and prolific writer, was among those that fought against military rule in the country and for the return of democracy.

He hailed from Ajali in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and held many traditional titles, including Ikeogu, worked in the propaganda directorate of Biafra in 1967.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State Chapter, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, described him as a brave man who in his lifetime stood for the Igbo nation.

“It is a great loss to the Igbo nation. He was courageous. He was a man who stood up for whatever that is Igbo, highly principled and a courageous patriot,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate that we should lose such a man at a time the Igbo nation is looking for elders that will put Igbo in the right perspective.

“Arthur was a fighter, a very brave man in the likes of Gani Fawehinmi. A man that did not care whose ox is gored when he is pushing a just cause. Irrespective of his relationship even with the military, Arthur always stood out. He established a newspaper called ‘Outlook’… The paper stood out as the voice of the Igbo nation. Is a pity we lost him.”

Some of Nwankwo’s books include: “The Making of a Nation: Biafra -1969”, “Nigeria: The Stolen Billions – 1999”, “Nigeria: The Challenge of Biafra- 1972”, “Nigeria: The Political Transition and the Future of Democracy- 1993”, “The Igbo nation and the Nigerian state- 1999”, “The Igbo leadership and the future of Nigeria- 1985,” among others.