The government of Imo State, has said an attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, was politically motivated.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba who said this in a statement on Saturday, noted that investigation had been launched into the attack.

He said security men attached to the governor’s house repelled the attackers which he stated wrecked havoc on the building and cars parked in the compound.

The Commissioner confirmed that some security men died during the attack, but did not disclose the number of casualties.

“Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma,” he said.

“At about 9am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.

“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the Governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had planned to unleash.

“In the crossfire that ensued a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored

“The government has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigation on the incident and promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice.”