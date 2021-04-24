Bandits on Friday, abducted at least 20 individuals during during a naming ceremony in a remote village in Katsina State.

The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. at Gidan Bido village in Dandume Local Government Area (LGA) of the state according to Katsina Post.

The report said those abducted included 20 women, mostly married women.

Similarly, the Katsina based online platform, reported that in another separate attack, the gunmen attacked Unguwar Bawa village in the same neighbourhood and kidnapped five men.

It was gathered that the attack occurred during the wee hours of Saturday.

When contacted by Peoples Gazette Saturday morning for comments, the state police command spokesman Gambo Isah said he will verify the incident before making comment.

“I will verify and get back to you ASAP.” Mr Isah told The Gazette. The police has not responded as at the time of filing in this report.