Atiku slams FG over Kebbi schoolgirls, says release not a victory, but proof of security failure

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the recent release of abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi State, warning that their freedom should not be hailed as an achievement but seen as evidence of Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation.

In a statement released by his media office on Wednesday, Atiku described the return of the 24 girls as “not a trophy moment” but “a damning reminder that terrorists now operate freely, negotiate openly, and dictate terms while this administration issues press statements to save face.”

The statement was issued in response to comments made by Presidential Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who had praised the Department of State Services (DSS) and the military for tracking the kidnappers in real time and securing the girls’ release without paying ransom. Onanuga had noted that security operatives face constraints in acting against the bandits due to the risk of collateral damage to hostages.

Atiku rejected this narrative as “a shameful attempt to whitewash a national tragedy and dress up government incompetence as heroism.”

“If, as Onanuga claims, the DSS and military could track the kidnappers in real time and make contact with them, then why were these criminals not arrested, neutralised, or dismantled immediately? Why is the government boasting about talking to terrorists instead of eliminating them? Why is kidnapping now reduced to a routine phone call between criminals and state officials?” Atiku asked.

He further argued that the government’s account shows that “terrorists and bandits have become an alternative government, negotiating, collecting ransom, and walking away untouched, while the presidency celebrates their compliance.”

Atiku insisted that “no serious nation applauds itself for negotiating with terrorists it claims to have under surveillance. No responsible government congratulates itself for allowing abductors to walk back into the forests to kidnap again.”

The abduction occurred on November 17, when armed assailants attacked Government Girls’ Secondary School in Maga, killing one staff member and kidnapping 25 students from their dormitory. One girl escaped shortly after, leaving 24 in captivity until their release on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu welcomed the girls’ release in a statement issued by Onanuga, expressing relief that “all the 24 girls have been accounted for” and commending the security agencies for their efforts. He called for more “boots on the ground” in troubled areas and directed forces to prioritise rescuing other captives across the country.

Advertisement

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris also confirmed that no ransom was paid, attributing the release to coordinated action by security personnel.