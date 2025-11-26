Abiodun renews call for state police, backs Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda at Southern gov’s meeting

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his call for the creation of state police, describing it as “non-negotiable” in the face of escalating insecurity across the country.

Governor Abiodun made the remark on Tuesday in his welcome address at the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting held at his Iperu-Remo residence. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he called the transformative impact of the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda, particularly in national development and security reforms.

Abiodun said the Southern Governors remain united in their resolve to confront worsening security threats and economic pressures affecting the region, noting that recent nationwide attacks – including mass abductions in schools, worship centres, and rural communities – have shown that “no region is insulated from organised criminal activity or violent extremism.”

State Police ‘Central to Security Reform’

The governor said the establishment of state police is essential to tackling Nigeria’s complex security challenges, emphasizing that threats are first detected at the grassroots before evolving into widespread crises.

“All Southern governors have submitted their individual positions in support of state police,” he said. “Community policing remains the backbone of effective security management.”

Abiodun argued that decentralising policing would improve intelligence gathering, strengthen early-warning systems, and help safeguard schools, farms, borders, and other vulnerable infrastructure now frequently targeted by criminals.

Engagement with Traditional Rulers

As part of the Forum’s agenda, Abiodun announced plans to interface with traditional rulers, describing them as “indispensable custodians of culture and the closest authorities to grassroots communities.”

He said deeper collaboration between traditional institutions, local communities, and security agencies would reinforce a shared regional identity and advance peace, development, and good governance.

Integrated Security Framework Proposed

To respond more effectively to emerging threats, Abiodun recommended an integrated regional security strategy anchored on:

Joint intelligence sharing

Border protection mechanisms

Safe-school systems

Corridor surveillance

He called for a real-time digital intelligence platform linking all Southern states, enabling seamless communication and rapid threat alerts across security networks.

He also announced plans for a comprehensive Safe School Programme to secure vulnerable educational institutions, as well as a joint audit of major road, rail, and maritime corridors to identify high-risk locations and support deployment of specialised response units.

Strengthening Community and Private Security Synergy

Abiodun urged states to deepen cooperation between vigilante groups, youth formations, private security outfits and formal security agencies, proposing the establishment of a Regional Rapid Response Fund to finance emergency operations, training, forensic investigations, and rescue missions.

At the state level, he said Ogun would intensify documentation of foreign nationals, dismantle unlawful enclaves, regulate scavenger activity, and crack down on illegal mining and forest hideouts exploited by criminals.

“Integrating community policing with regional surveillance and intelligence systems will create a force multiplier effect capable of reducing crime and accelerating rapid response,” he noted.

Unified Action Against Emerging Crimes

The governor warned that rising incidents of kidnapping, banditry, cultism, pipeline vandalism and cybercrime continue to threaten regional stability. He called for strengthened joint task forces and the removal of barriers limiting inter-state security collaboration.

Abiodun urged fellow Southern governors to study the proposed security blueprint and contribute to shaping a safer and more prosperous future for the region.

The meeting forms part of renewed efforts by Southern governors to harmonise regional security strategies and advance collective development priorities.