Connect with us

Politics

Atiku disowns fake aide, accuses Presidency of planting false Yoruba pledge story
Advertisement

Politics

ADC blasts Shettima over UN speech, says government blind to Nigeria’s hunger, bloodshed

Politics

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy in Libya campaign funding case

Politics

APC mocks ADC over one-term prophecy, calls party ‘political circus on life support’

Politics

Osun: Adeleke moves to upgrade cultural tourist sites in Osogbo, Ilesa, Ife, Ede

Politics

Obasanjo warns Ladoja: keep Olubadan throne above politics

Politics

Delta monarch backs Ned Nwoko’s bill, insists Anioma State is overdue

Politics

Gov Otti strengthens governance with new cabinet appointees, strategic reshuffle

Politics

Economic crisis topples Chakwera as Mutharika surges back to power in Malawi 

Politics

ADC to Tinubu: You are a one-term president

Politics

Atiku disowns fake aide, accuses Presidency of planting false Yoruba pledge story

Published

2 hours ago

on

Atiku disowns fake aide, accuses Presidency of planting false Yoruba pledge story

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has dismissed as fake and malicious, reports suggesting he promised to prioritise Yoruba interests if elected president in 2027.

The online reports, which circulated on Wednesday, claimed to quote a statement issued by a certain “Kola Johnson,” presented as Atiku’s media consultant.

In a swift rebuttal on Thursday, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said the former presidential candidate has never employed or engaged anyone by that name. He described the story as “a desperate propaganda tool” designed to tarnish Atiku’s image and sow ethnic division.

“Our findings point directly to the Presidency, which in its desperation to smear opposition leaders, has resorted to hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories and circulate unauthorized statements on Atiku,” Ibe said.

He insisted that Atiku, who has consistently advocated for unity and inclusion, would never make a pledge favouring one ethnic group over others.

According to Ibe, any official statement from the former vice president must come from the Atiku Media Office and bear his signature or that of his special assistant on public communications.

“Atiku Abubakar has never engaged one Kola Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate. Any statement issued in that name is fake and should be disregarded,” he stressed.

He further urged news platforms that published the false report to retract it immediately, while cautioning Nigerians against falling for what he called the government’s “manufactured narratives” against opposition figures.

“This is nothing but a propaganda war, and Nigerians must remain vigilant,” Ibe added.

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (389) Alex Otti (596) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (336) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (975) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (163) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (657) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (102) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement