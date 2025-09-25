Atiku disowns fake aide, accuses Presidency of planting false Yoruba pledge story

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has dismissed as fake and malicious, reports suggesting he promised to prioritise Yoruba interests if elected president in 2027.

The online reports, which circulated on Wednesday, claimed to quote a statement issued by a certain “Kola Johnson,” presented as Atiku’s media consultant.

In a swift rebuttal on Thursday, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said the former presidential candidate has never employed or engaged anyone by that name. He described the story as “a desperate propaganda tool” designed to tarnish Atiku’s image and sow ethnic division.

“Our findings point directly to the Presidency, which in its desperation to smear opposition leaders, has resorted to hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories and circulate unauthorized statements on Atiku,” Ibe said.

He insisted that Atiku, who has consistently advocated for unity and inclusion, would never make a pledge favouring one ethnic group over others.

According to Ibe, any official statement from the former vice president must come from the Atiku Media Office and bear his signature or that of his special assistant on public communications.

“Atiku Abubakar has never engaged one Kola Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate. Any statement issued in that name is fake and should be disregarded,” he stressed.

He further urged news platforms that published the false report to retract it immediately, while cautioning Nigerians against falling for what he called the government’s “manufactured narratives” against opposition figures.

“This is nothing but a propaganda war, and Nigerians must remain vigilant,” Ibe added.