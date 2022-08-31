ASUU strike: UNIBEN denies resumption rumours

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Benin (UNIBEN) branch, has debunked reports that it has pulled out of the ongoing national strike.

Dr. Ray Chikogu, UNBEN branch chairman of the union, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Wednesday.

According to Chikogu, the branch was irrevocably committed to execute the industrial action to a logical conclusion.

“The leadership of the University of Benin Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has read with amusement, a piece of information purporting that the University of Benin has backed out of the ongoing ASUU strike and that the university will resume normal activities on Sept.

“The branch is more than aware that the intelligentsia has a moral obligation to rescue public tertiary education.

“For us, it is no retreat, no surrender. We have no doubts whatsoever that the verdict of history will be on the side of ASUU,” he said.