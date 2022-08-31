Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has claimed that security agents informed him that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered them not to move against killer Fulani herdsmen.

The Benue governor who made the claim in an interview with ICIR published on Monday, said he received confidential information from top security personnel that the regime had ordered them not to go after the killer herdsmen.

“I have spoken to some security men who told me the federal government gave them directive that they do not have to move against these Fulani men,” he said.

“That is why I keep saying that the federal government’s action and inaction clearly show that they are complicit in the criminality that is going on in Nigeria. They call them bandits because they do not want people to call them Fulani herdsmen.”

Ortom further claimed that he would have taken up arms to lead the fight against killer Fulani herdsmen in Benue if he were not a child of God.

“If I were not a child of God, if I did not believe in being lawful, if I did not have respect for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I would have taken arms myself to go there and fight,” he said.

“Because this impunity is too much. They (Fulani herdsmen) think that as their brother is there, nothing will happen to them, and they do anyhow and go scot-free.”