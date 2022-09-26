ASUU: FG backtracks, withdraws order to VCs to reopen varsities

Nigeria’s federal government has withdrawn its earlier order to vice-chancellors, chairmen of governing councils and pro-chancellors of public universities to reopen schools for academic activities.

The withdrawal was contained in a circular by the National Universities Commission (NUC) issued on Monday evening.

The circular with reference number:”NUC/ES/138/Vil.64/136 was titled: “Re: Forwarding of Court Judgement and Enforcement of Order by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Suit No.NICN/ABJ/270/2022.: Withdrawal of Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135.”

The circular signed by NUC Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr Sam Onazi, on behalf of the commission’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, and addressed to vice-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, read: “I have been directed to withdraw the National Universities Commission (NUC) circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol64/135, a d dated 23rd September 2022 on the above subject. Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn.

“All pro-chancellors and chairmen of Governing Councils, as well as vice-chancellors of the federal universities are to please, note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

“Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards.”