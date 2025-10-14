Google unveils $15 billion plan for massive AI and data center hub in India

Google has announced a landmark $15 billion investment to establish a major artificial intelligence and data center hub in southern India, its largest such facility outside the United States.

Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian revealed the plan at an event on Tuesday, noting that the multiyear investment will be rolled out over the next five years as part of the company’s global expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure, CNBC reported.

“This will be Google’s biggest AI hub outside the United States,” Kurian said, highlighting India’s growing importance as a global technology and data powerhouse.

The project will be anchored in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where Google’s Indian subsidiary, Raiden Infotech, will build three advanced data campuses. State Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh confirmed the agreement earlier this week, describing it as “the result of a year of intense discussions and relentless effort” and “the start of something historic.”

Lokesh initially pegged the cost of the 1-gigawatt data center project at $10 billion, but Google’s final commitment of $15 billion includes expanded AI infrastructure and training facilities.

The initiative marks a major milestone in India’s emergence as a preferred destination for global tech investments. In recent years, companies like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft have poured billions into India’s digital economy, citing rapid growth in cloud adoption and data consumption.

Google’s investment also reflects its broader corporate strategy to scale AI and cloud computing capacity worldwide. The tech giant recently revised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast upward to $85 billion, citing “strong and growing demand for our Cloud products and services.”

In July, Google unveiled plans to spend $25 billion on data center and AI projects across several U.S. states, underscoring the scale of its infrastructure ambitions.

Analysts say the Visakhapatnam hub will not only strengthen India’s digital backbone but also generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs while supporting local innovation in sectors such as education, healthcare, and smart manufacturing, according to CNBC.

“This investment is a game-changer,” Lokesh said. “It’s about more than data capacity it’s about powering India’s AI-driven future.”