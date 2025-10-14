NGXASI closes 0.50% higher as positive momentum continues

The Nigerian stock market extended its positive momentum to 12th consecutive sessions ahead of the Q3’25 earnings season as the All Share Index closed 0.50% higher to settle at 147,717.22 points from the previous close of 146,988.04 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by N464 billion to close at N93.760 trillion from the previous close of N93.296 trillion.

An aggregate of 625 million units of shares were traded in 31,563 deals, valued at N13.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed balanced as 25 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance led other gainers with 9.97% growth to close at N3.53 from the previous close in N3.21.

Regency Alliance and Transcorp Power among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.68% and 8.92% respectively.

Percentage Losers

TRIPPLEG led other price decliners as it sheds 9.92% of its share price to close at N5.45 from the previous close of N6.05.

Wema Bank and Living Trust Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.51% and 3.85% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings traded about 210 million units of its shares in 127 deals, valued at N909.6 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 47 million units of its shares in 733 deals valued at N952 million.

CHAMS traded about 44 million units of its shares in 825 deals, valued at N192 million.