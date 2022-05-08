Arthur Nzeribe is dead

Arthur Nzeribe, former senator representing Imo West senatorial district, has died at 83.

Nzeribe died on Sunday morning in a foreign hospital following an undisclosed ailment.

In 2017, the photograph of ageing and possibly sick Nzeribe, sitting languidly, with medics around him went viral on social media.

He was elected a Senator to represent Orlu first in 1999 but in November 2002, the then Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim suspended Nzeribe indefinitely over an allegation of N22 million fraud

Nzeribe was born on November 2, 1938 was first elected senator for Imo West Senatorial constituency from October 1983 to December 1983, before another stint from May 1999 to May 2007 on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform.