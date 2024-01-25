Army to summon CAN chairman for accusing soldiers of aiding killing of Christians in Plateau

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian Army on Thursday, said it would seek an audience with Rev Timothy Daluk, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, over his recent comment alleging that soldiers were aiding the killing of Christians by Muslims in the state.

Mangu has been in crisis for a number of days, with at least 40 killed and religious centres burnt on Wednesday alone.

Daluk had in a viral video on Wednesday, accused the Nigerian military of supervising the killings of Christians and destruction of property in the state.

“I am here to report the situation happening in Mangu Local Government for the whole world to understand. What is happening in Mangu at this particular point in time, the military are the ones sending our people away for the militia to burn their houses,” he had said in the video.

“At this particular point in time, they have sent every Christian away from the new market, thereby leaving the Muslims to come and burn their houses.”

But responding to his claims on Thursday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said the DHQ was in the process of reaching out to the cleric to substantiate his allegations.

“DHQ is in the process of reaching out to him to come and substantiate the claims. It is not unusual for emotions to cloud people’s judgment when they have been confronted with a very traumatising experience,” he told Punch.

“We would get to the bottom of his allegations after we have an audience with him. All the same, the military will continue to discharge its duties professionally and in line with the best international standards.”