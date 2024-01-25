Connect with us

Nation

Gov Alex Otti mourns Udumeze Ohafia, Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga
Advertisement

Nation

Army to summon CAN chairman for accusing soldiers of aiding killing of Christians in Plateau

Nation

Again herders invade Benue communities, kill two, burn houses

Nation

Plateau crisis: Family wiped out, man beheaded as CAN chair accuses military of aiding killing of Christians

Nation

Chinaza Philip-Okoye, Abuja suspected criminal denies being kidnapper

Nation

Kamsi Obasi rekindles mission to foster reading culture among students, donates new books 

Nation

Despite curfew, gunmen run rampage in Plateau kill over 20, burn houses

Nation

Miyetti Allah president Bello Bodejo not in our custody - DSS

Nation

Two Nigerian nationals nabbed over murder of student in Kenya

Nation

Traders lose all as fire razes popular Mandilas building in Lagos

Nation

Gov Alex Otti mourns Udumeze Ohafia, Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga

Published

33 mins ago

on

Gov Alex Otti mourns Udumeze Ohafia, Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has on behalf of his family, government and people of Abia State, commiserated with the Council of Monarchs and the good people of Ohafia ancient kingdom, on the death of their traditional ruler, the Udumeze Ohafia, Ebiri of Elu, Ezie Ohamoha, Professor Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga.

This follows the announcement of the death of the Chairman and Clan Head of Ohafia by the Council of Monarchs (Onoko Ndi Ezieogo Ohafia), in a statement jointly issued by HRM Mba Odo Okereke (JP),

General Secretary and Chief Imo Ukwa Imo, Director of Press & Protocol, on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Governor Otti, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, expressed sadness at the passing of Eze Imaga, one of Abia’s foremost traditional rulers, an educational director, agriculturist, economist and researcher, and regretted that the state has lost a genius, whose wealth of knowledge and experience would have been of immense value to the development of the state at this time.

The Governor also condoled with the immediate family of the late Eze Imaga and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their patriarch.

Governor Otti also used the opportunity to commend the Council of Ohafia Monarchs for having already taken positive steps to ensure smooth and peaceful transition of power in the community with the appointment of Prince (Engr.) Uma Agbai Olugu as the Regent by the royal family, Umu-Elekwa, Elu Ohafia.

Advertisement

 

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *