Gov Alex Otti mourns Udumeze Ohafia, Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has on behalf of his family, government and people of Abia State, commiserated with the Council of Monarchs and the good people of Ohafia ancient kingdom, on the death of their traditional ruler, the Udumeze Ohafia, Ebiri of Elu, Ezie Ohamoha, Professor Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga.

This follows the announcement of the death of the Chairman and Clan Head of Ohafia by the Council of Monarchs (Onoko Ndi Ezieogo Ohafia), in a statement jointly issued by HRM Mba Odo Okereke (JP),

General Secretary and Chief Imo Ukwa Imo, Director of Press & Protocol, on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Governor Otti, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, expressed sadness at the passing of Eze Imaga, one of Abia’s foremost traditional rulers, an educational director, agriculturist, economist and researcher, and regretted that the state has lost a genius, whose wealth of knowledge and experience would have been of immense value to the development of the state at this time.

The Governor also condoled with the immediate family of the late Eze Imaga and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their patriarch.

Governor Otti also used the opportunity to commend the Council of Ohafia Monarchs for having already taken positive steps to ensure smooth and peaceful transition of power in the community with the appointment of Prince (Engr.) Uma Agbai Olugu as the Regent by the royal family, Umu-Elekwa, Elu Ohafia.

