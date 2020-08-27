OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Army have placed troops of 82 Division, Enugu, on high alert following the clash between the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Indigenous People of Biafra in Emene, Enugu, that resulted in the death of 21 IPOB members and two officers of the DSS.

The Army in a signal despatched to different formations and unit commanders of the division asked troops to be at alert and avoid individual movement in uniforms outside the barracks.

The force warned troops to avoid losing their weapons to criminal elements, adding that commanders must sensitise their men to maintain high alert.

“Following the killing of two DSS personnel at Emene and subsequent attack on Keystone Station at Awgu LGA by suspected IPOB members in Enugu State, I am directed to place troops on a high state of alert,” the signal warned.

“This is necessary to avert any attack by IPOB members on troops location in the AOR (area of responsibility). Furthermore, on no account must troops allow their weapons to be taken away by criminal elements.

“Commanders at all levels must make deliberate efforts to sensitise troops under command to maintain alertness and avoid individual movement in uniforms outside the barracks for now. Please treat very important and act.”