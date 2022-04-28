Armed robbers attack 'empty' bullion van in Imo

Armed robbers, on Thursday, attacked a bullion van belonging to a new generation bank along Owerri-Umuahia road.

A resident who witnessed the incident told TheCable that the empty bullion van was attacked while returning to Owerri, Imo state capital.

Kennedy Iwuala, the resident, said the robbers intercepted the van around Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of the state, under the assumption that it was conveying cash.

“A robbery incident has just occurred at Ogbor Nguru Nwenkwo in Aboh Mbaise local government this afternoon,” TheCable quoted him to have said.

“A brave driver of one of the new generation banks escaped death when his van somersaulted, the robbers double-crossed him after several attempts of sporadic shooting to stop the bullion van.”

The witness said the robbers zoomed off after discovering that the vehicle did not contain cash.

TheCable understands that the driver had already dropped off the cash it was conveying in one of the new generation banks in Mbaise before returning to Owerri without security operatives.

The driver of the van was said to have sustained minor injuries and there was no casualty recorded in the robbery incident