By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Pensioners in Osun state have demanded to know in clear term, the relationship the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has with the aged citizens who have toiled day and night for the development of the state.

The pensioners under the aegis of Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP in a release issued by the Alhaji Ganiyu Olasunkanmi Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, the chairman and secretary respectively, said the Union have not been enjoying any benefits from the present administration in the state asides the payment of monthly pension arrears.

They said the pensioners in the state also deserved to be beneficiaries of other dividends of democracy which have not be sharing with the old pensioners in the state.

Osun NUP said, up till now, some of their requests from the state government have not been acceded to, such as demanding for functional vehicle for their day to day activities, palliatives for the ‘old pensioners’, harmonization of the pensions for the pensioners

Others according to the release includes; balance payment of 142 percent pension increase, balance payment of 21percent of pension increase, balance payment of gratuities and pension.

The release also stated that, the governor has not met their demand on balance payment of modulated monthly pension, implementation of 33 percent pension increase which some state in the southwest have implemented the circular and paid the arrears.

Implementation of five year increment as stipulated in the constitution(Section 210(3)) and failure to sponsor pensioners day(11th December every year) as states in the south west are doing for their pensioners are part of the pensioners agitations from the governor.

The Union however applauded governor Oyetola for been magnanimous in prompt payment of the pension arrears in the state saying, other benefits should be added to make the life of the old citizens long.