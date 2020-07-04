An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi State.

A five-man panel of justices of the court which took the decision on Saturday, dismissed the appeals filed by four political parties challenging the governor’s re-election in the November 2019 governorship poll.

Those who filed the appeals were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Peoples Party (APP), and the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP)

More subsequently …