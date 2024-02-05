Connect with us

Nation

JUST IN: Bandits abduct 14 Abuja bound passengers in Kogi
Advertisement

Nation

'Africa has lost her greatest naturalist actor,' Tola Adeniyi mourns late Jimi Solanke

Nation

Lagos plastic vendors record huge losses over sudden ban on Styrofoam boxes

Nation

Economic hardship heightens the prevalence of Mental Health Issues

Nation

'Fake news,' Police dismiss report suggesting Yoruba impersonators of Fulani behind Ekiti abductions

Nation

Residents block major roads in Minna to protest high cost of living

Nation

Escaped Ekiti monarch says murdered colleagues led efforts against herdsmen

Education Nation

Babcock University centre's collaboration with British Council, others fetch 179 trainings

Nation

Oyebanji commends Tinubu, security agents over release of abducted Ekiti schoolchildren

Health Nation

Abia to pay medical bills of 30 citizens in urgent need for surgery - Gov Otti

Nation

JUST IN: Bandits abduct 14 Abuja bound passengers in Kogi

Published

11 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Bandits abduct 14 Abuja bound passengers in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted 14 passengers from two commercial buses in Kogi State.

Reports said the 14 passengers were abducted from two motor companies, God is Good Motors and ABC Transport, enroute Abuja.

It was gathered that while 12 passengers were abducted from God is Good, another two passengers were taken from ABC.

Witnesses said the incident occurred at Inele Eteke Ogugu New Road in Olamaboro, Kogi State.

The driver of God Is God Motors, Mr. Godwin Oniovosa, has been rescued while the search in the bushes continues for the rest.

More subsequently…

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *