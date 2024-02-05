Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted 14 passengers from two commercial buses in Kogi State.

Reports said the 14 passengers were abducted from two motor companies, God is Good Motors and ABC Transport, enroute Abuja.

It was gathered that while 12 passengers were abducted from God is Good, another two passengers were taken from ABC.

Witnesses said the incident occurred at Inele Eteke Ogugu New Road in Olamaboro, Kogi State.

The driver of God Is God Motors, Mr. Godwin Oniovosa, has been rescued while the search in the bushes continues for the rest.

More subsequently…

