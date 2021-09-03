The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has declared Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the validly elected governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Delivering judgment, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, who led a three- man panel of justices, held that the appeal filed by Valentine Ozigbo, challenging the judgement of the Akwa High Court had merit.

The court set aside the decision of the Akwa High Court and declared it null and void and awarded the sum of N10 million exemplary cost in favour of Ozigbo.

Recall that the judgment of the Awka High Court had barred Ozigbo from parading himself as the PDP candidate in the Anambra gubernatorial election.