Ruth Kadiri, Nollywood actress and producer, has welcomed a son.

The actress took to her Instagram to announce the birth of her son.

She said, “Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you.

“And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤️”

Credit: Instagram // ruthkadiri