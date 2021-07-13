Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate Lauretta Onochie as a national commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is part of APC’s grand plans to rig the 2023 elections.

Wike said Buhari and his APC cohorts’ refusal to withdraw Ms Onochie’s nomination despite the protest by Nigerians was very suspicious.

The governor spoke at an event to commemorate his six years in office held in Port Harcourt on Monday.

“Despite the floods of protest against her nomination and the general lack of trust in her capacity to remain impartial, it seems the APC-led Senate is determined to confirm her appointment as part of their grand design to rig the 2023 general elections well ahead of time,” he said.

“As a governor and concerned Nigerian who wants this country so much and wants our democracy to survive. I wish to appeal to Mr President for the sake of legacy withdraw Miss Onochie’s nomination to avoid creating more credibility problems for INEC and restore confidence in our electoral system.”

Onochie’s nomination as INEC commissioner has continued to attract criticism on account of her overly partisan interest.

While appearing before the Senate committee on INEC on Thursday, Onochie, however, denied being an APC member.

“Since Buhari was elected as president for the second term, I have removed myself from everything about politics. Since 2019, I don’t have anything to do with politics. As I am sitting down here, I am not a member of any political party in this country,” she told the committee.