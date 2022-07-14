The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday postponed the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

No official reason had been given for the cancellation of the event. Also, no new date has been announced for the unveiling.

The former Lagos governor had announced Shettima as his running mate on Sunday, saying the former Borno State Governor was picked to enable good governance.

But the APC had failed to officially announce Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate four days after.

Controversy, however, greeted Shettima’s choice as some northern governors expressed reservations.

Also, many Nigerians faulted the selection of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, warning the APC against having a Muslim-Muslim ticket.