The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday extended the tenure of the party’s caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee led by Governor Mai Buni by six months.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee attended President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among other party stakeholders.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the party also approved the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman, South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, for his failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.

He said the NEC also dissolved states, zonal, and national party structures.

In his remarks earlier, President Buhari said the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee led by Buni has succeeded in bringing a new atmosphere of hope to the party, while asking party leaders to respect party decisions.

The President expressed delight that through the efforts of the 13-member committee set up on June 25, 2020, many party members who had earlier defected from the APC had returned while others have also declared for the party.

He said what was needed now was for party chiefs to display discipline and sustain the tempo.

“I have received periodic briefings from the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee, as well as other leaders of the party,” Buhari said.

“I am convinced that in the last five months, since the appointment of the caretaker committee the initiatives taken have brought remarkably new atmosphere of hope in the party.

“Healthy debates are now taking place and the potential for organs of the party to affirm majority positions as the decision of the party is now possible.

“What is required now is for all of us as leaders of the party to maintain discipline and ensure that this new momentum is protected, sustained and the decisions of party organs are respected by every member.

“Despite the challenge to restore peace in the party and the series of elections at hand, the fact that we have gained more members and that we are not losing members to the opposition under the present interim leadership, indicates improvement of the party.

” In fact, we have begun to win back our members who left us and other notable political leaders are being attracted to our party.”