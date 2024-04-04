APC chieftain, Prince Benjamin Apugo commends Alex Otti’s developmental strides in Abia

Prince Benjamin Apugo, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and elder statesman, has expressed happiness with the leadership of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, noting that Abia has come to stay under him.

Prince Apugo was speaking in an interview with journalists on Thursday after a private visit to Governor Otti in his country home, Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Apugo, who put aside his political party leaning, said he was concerned about Abia State and the welfare of Ndi Abia, declaring that he was happy about the positive turn of events in the state and impressed with what Governor Otti is doing in Abia.

“My party does not mean anything to me, I am a chieftain of the APC, a member National Board of Trustees, member of the National Caucus of the APC.

“My concern is my state, today. Today, I am happy about what is happening in my state.

“Before he (Governor Otti) won the election, I told Abia people to vote for him, not minding the position I am holding in my party.

“I never bothered with the (governorship) candidate of the APC. We had none. I told Abia people that this man (Governor Otti) will bring us back to life. That’s what I told them, and all of them listened to me. And what I said that time, it’s no longer myself alone, now, that is saying it. Everybody is saying that Abia has come to stay,” Apugo affirmed.

According to the strongman of Abia politics, those who governed Abia for the past 24 years did not do well as, according to him, they merely looted Abia, stressing that he could not see what they accomplished.

He said Governor Otti has done what he (Apugo) wanted him to do, and therefore did not need any advice from him. He, however, said that the Governor would now have to advice others, who would succeed him, to listen to the people and work in line with their desire.

