Security remains our top priority in Abia, Gov Otti reassures

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State Governor, has reassured that security remains a top priority of his administration’s agenda.

Governor Otti spoke Thursday when he received the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Lagos, Rear Admiral Ignatius Albara, who was in the state on a familiarisation tour of the Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance, Owerrinta.

The Governor, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, said without security government’s initiatives would amount to nothing, adding that in the last 10 months, all the various security outfits in the state had been working tirelessly to secure the state.

He expressed satisfaction that the multi-agency security outfit, ‘Operation Crush’, an initiative of the State Government, has lived up to the objectives for which it was set up.

“We’ve been working in close partnership with the College, and Eyitayo (O.E. Eyitayo, Commandant, Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance), is part of our government. Virtually everything we do in terms of security, he is involved.

“I want to really appreciate your visit. Here, we take security very seriously. In fact, it is the number one item on our agenda, simply because all the initiatives we have will come to naught if security fails.

“In the last 10 months, we’ve been able, collectively with the Police, Army, DSS, Civil Defence, working together to ensure that this place (Abia State) is crime free. We set up an inter agency operation called, Operation Crush, and we have men drawn from different security agencies, who are dedicated 24/7 to ensure maximum security,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Lagos, Rear Admiral Ignatius Albara, said he was in Abia on a familiarisation tour of the Nigerian

Navy College of Accounting and Finance, Owerrinta,

having assumed duties a few weeks ago.

“It is customary that when one takes over office, you familiarise yourself with what is happening at the professional schools, and to evaluate and see the challenges they have. It is on that note that we are here today to visit the College of Finance. We thought it necessary, since the college is here in Abia under you,” he explained.

He commended the Governor for his giant strides in the state and the numerous support given to the college to make its work easy.

Also speaking, the Commandant, Nigeria Navy College of Accounting and Finance, O.E. Eyitayo, appreciated Governor Otti for his support to the college and the combined security team in the state, which has made their job easier.

