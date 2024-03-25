APC chieftain appeals to Tinubu to intervene in cooking gas price hike

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the high cost of Liquefied Petroleum gas, popularly called cooking gas in the country.

Oyintiloye, who made the appeal while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said that the cost of the cooking gas was becoming unbearable for the masses.

The APC chieftain said although the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on February 22, announced that the federal government had asked LPG producers to stop exporting the commodity, the decision had not yielded any positive results in the reduction of price of the item locally.

He said rising prices of the item might be as a result of LPG producers secretly exporting the products.

Oyintiloye, a former member of defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that it was alarming that the cost of refiling a 12.5kg of cylinder in many part of the country now ranges between N17,500 and N18,000.

He said that as a result of this exorbitant prices, many LPG users who could not afford the price were gradually shifting to solid fuel like charcoal and firewood.

Oyintiloye said that the shift to the use of charcoal and firewood by the masses could aggravate climate change challenges and its adverse effects such as deforestation, desertification and soil degradation that could lead to erosion.

According to him, the use of solid fuel can also lead to air pollution with carbon monoxide emitted from solid fuel, which is harmful to human beings because it binds to hemoglobin in the blood, reducing the ability of blood to carry oxygen to the body’s organs.

“This will in turn pose serious danger to the respiratory organ, fatigue, headaches, confusion, and dizziness to human system due to inadequate oxygen delivery to the brain, thereby reduces overall well-being of people.

“Human being depend on green plants for our daily supply of oxygen, while giving back carbon dioxide to the plants.

“In an attempt to substitute clean cooking gas for firewoods and charcoal by cutting down green trees, this will affect human survival”, he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker however urged the president to take drastic measures to crash the price of the product in the interest of the masses and to save the country’s forest and ecosystem.

He said that while many Nigerians were struggling to look for what to eat, the means of cooking their food should not be made difficult for them again.

“I know Mr President has a listening ear and he will do something urgent about this matter.

“The announcement by the petroleum minister(state) on the ban on the exportation of the product is a good one, but it has not started having any positive effects on the masses.

“The fuel subsidy removal is biting hard on the people and electricity supply is not stable.

“All these are impacting negatively on Nigerians and solutions should be provided without further delay.

“All relevant and critical stakeholders must join hands with the president to tackle the challenges in the oil and gas industry”, he said.

Oyintiloye also commended the president on his proactive steps in stabilising the naira against the United States dollar.

He said the gradual way in which the naira is maintaining a steady appreciation against the United States dollars in the last few days was commendable.

He said the warning by the presidency to currency speculators to desist from unpatriotic act against the naira was also timely and necessary.

Oyintiloye said with patience and absolute support to the president, the economic challenges the country is passing through will be a thing of the past.

“I want to commend the president on his tireless efforts in putting the economy of the country on the right path.

“With patience, endurance, prayers and support for the president, we will come out stronger from these challenges”, he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the president as he is working tirelessly to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

