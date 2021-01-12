The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command has said it generated the sum of N518, 046, 832, 016. 84 in the year 2020 and remitted same to the federation and non-federation accounts of the Federal Government respectively.

The Comptroller, Mohammed Abba-Kura disclosed this at a media briefing held in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, the revenue profile of the command significantly increased by N94,379,835,352.53 from the N423.6 billion generated in the year 2019, indicating a 22.3 per cent rise.

“As regards anti-smuggling and in line with the provision of extant circulars, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the Command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs.

“This was done through credible intelligence-driven operations and continuous partnership with other relevant agencies for effective port management to stem their illegitimate activities.

“Accordingly, the command made a total of 318 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N21,196,806,637.00, and these figures almost tripled the total seizures for the year 2019 which stood at 112 with total Duty Paid value of N12.5 billion,” he said.

Abba-Kura, according to NAN, listed some of the seized items to include: 133 containers of unregistered pharmaceuticals, including tramadol, 58 containers of parboiled rice, 30 of vegetable oil, 31 of used clothes and shoes, 13 of used tyres, and other sundry items.

He said that for export, the unit also witnessed a boost in its activities, from 262,095 metric tons in 2019 to 1,311,365 metric tons in 2020.

He pointed out that the Free on Board (FOB) value for the exported items equally moved up from $132,760,512.94 million to $340,884,102.99 million within the period under review.

He said that the naira equivalent of the exported items was estimated at N104,310,535,514.00, at N306 per US Dollar.

The comptroller said the items exported include steel bars as well as agricultural and mineral products.

“It is instructive to note that these unprecedented achievements were made possible as a result of our officers’ doggedness and tireless commitment to their duties, despite the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging economies all over the world.

“Nonetheless, as we look forward to a prosperous and glorious year ahead, the command has taken bold initiatives to ensure the collection of appropriate revenue by creating an enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive,” he said.

Abba-Kura said that as regards the Nigerian Export Proceeds (NEP) number, the challenge had to do with automation and sensitising stakeholders in using the number.

He said that the Central Bank of Nigeria was working in that direction.

The comptroller extended his appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali and his management team, and stakeholders in the clearance value chain, for their continuous support and encouragement.