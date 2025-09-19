Anxiety grips Rivers as Fubara fails to show after end of emergency rule

Tension mounted in Port Harcourt on Thursday as thousands of supporters who thronged the Government House to welcome reinstated Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, were left disappointed after he failed to appear.

Fubara was expected to resume duties immediately following the expiration of the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu on March 18. The President, in a statement on Wednesday, formally declared an end to the emergency, announcing that the governor, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly would return to their offices from September 18.

The development raised expectations of Fubara’s dramatic return to Government House, especially after months of political turbulence that saw him suspended from office and replaced by a sole administrator, retired naval chief Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

But despite a heavy turnout of supporters, political allies and former government officials at the Government House on Thursday, the governor’s convoy never arrived. By mid-afternoon, as it became clear that Fubara would not show up, the atmosphere turned gloomy, with many supporters dispersing reluctantly.

Reports said some of his allies, including sacked local government chairmen and former commissioners, were seen making frantic phone calls in a bid to confirm his whereabouts. Among those present were former Commissioners Evans Bipi, Solomon Eke, Chisom Gbala, and Prince Emejuru, as well as ex-local government bosses Chijoke Ihunwo, Ezebunwo Ichemati, Peter Amakiri, and Promise Reginald. Pro-Fubara lawmakers like Victor Oko-Jumbo and Sokari Goodboy also joined the gathering.

Eke described the spontaneous turnout as proof of the people’s love for Fubara. “Everybody is happy with what is happening. You can see that it is a spontaneous action; it is not organised. People just came out because of the announcement,” he said.

The crowd, which included women’s groups clad in colourful uniforms and carrying portraits of the governor, had earlier taken to the streets in jubilation, singing and dancing to live band music in anticipation of his return. Traffic diversions and tight security around the Government House underscored the scale of mobilisation.

But the absence of the governor left many unsettled. Political watchers say it highlights the depth of the crisis that has engulfed the state since his fallout with predecessor-turned-rival and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The rift between the two men split the state House of Assembly, triggered impeachment moves, and escalated into violent clashes, including the burning of the Assembly complex. Tinubu’s earlier attempt at brokering peace failed, forcing the controversial declaration of emergency rule in March after threats from militants to attack oil facilities if Fubara was removed.

The Presidency had framed Wednesday’s announcement as a restoration of constitutional order. Yet, the governor’s no-show on Thursday has rekindled anxiety over whether he has regained full control of state structures or is biding time to navigate fresh political hurdles.

PUNCH reports that an aide to Fubara, who requested anonymity, later disclosed that the governor was in Abuja and would return to Port Harcourt on Friday. “The governor is in Abuja. He will be coming to Port Harcourt to resume work on Friday. That is all I can say for now,” the aide stated, according to PUNCH.