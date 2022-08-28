Anambra @31: Valentine Ozigbo urges state lead charge for new Nigeria

As Anambra celebrates the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state, Valentine Ozigbo, a gubernatorial candidate in the 2021 election, has encouraged Ndi Anambra to play their part in the new wave of political awakening sweeping through the country.

Ozigbo, who gave the charge via a statement made available to journalists from Rome, Italy, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, expressed optimism for Anambra’s future, mainly due to the state’s quality of human resources.

According to the multiple award-winning business mogul, Anambra, like most parts of Nigeria, suffers because of a leadership deficit but expressed hope that the 2023 election would spark a revolution in Anambra’s political landscape.

“I am excited to join millions of Ndi Anambra to celebrate the anniversary of the creation of the new Anambra. We have come a long way, and our future is in our hands,” Ozigbo said.

“In all walks of life, Ndi Anambra create enormous value and radiate awesomeness. A typical example is Dr Phillip Ozuah, the US-based alumnus of the University of Ibadan, who recently donated $1 million to his alma mater.”

Ozigbo, who has been praised for his inspirational and clean style of politics after he came second in the November 2021 governorship election, commented on the political evolution of the southeastern state, calling for a higher standard in leadership recruitment.

“As a people, we have made unsteady progress. To change that narrative, we must prioritise the character and competence of our leaders and, importantly, the processes through which they emerge,” the respected business leader said.

“Anambra is not suffering because of a shortage of qualified individuals in political spaces, but in most of our leading parties, the processes corrupt or discourage those who could have brought about actual positive change.

‘While we will always ask for better leadership, Ndi Anambra can beat their chests and say they have been dealt a better hand compared to other states.

“Through the years, we have had several leaders who have left their marks and played their part in shaping the state.

“Fortunately, one of the most impactful leaders in our history is vying to become Nigeria’s president and replicate the unique leadership that has won him global acclaim.

“2023 signifies a point where we must get it right at all levels, and I am assured that the emergence of His Excellency Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, which has gained national acceptance, will inspire an even deeper emotion in Ndi Anambra,” Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, stated.

On Tuesday, Ozigbo and his Ka Anambra Chawapu political movement were formally received into the Labour Party by Mr Peter Obi and the party’s national leadership in Lagos in a widely reported press briefing. He commented on the youth-driven global political revolution sweeping across Nigeria inspired by the candidacy of Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.

“The Obidient movement is sweeping the country and sparking a new political awakening among Nigerians. More interesting is the fact that it is happening under a platform that normally would not be in reckoning – The Labour Party,” Ozigbo said.

“Mr Obi’s emergence at a time like this is a clarion call to Ndi Anambra to be at the forefront of getting leadership right, and the occasion of our anniversary calls for collective reflection,” Ozigbo added.

Valentine Ozigbo’s 2020 entry into politics has been history-making and hailed as one of the most inspiring stories in Nigeria’s political history. His move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party has been lauded by analysts as ‘bold, stirring, and instructive’.