The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has released its calendar for the 2023 general elections.

The party will flag off its campaign in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on November 15, 2022 and end with another rally in Lagos State on February 13, 2023.

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, is in the race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside frontline candidates including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

See campaign calendar below: