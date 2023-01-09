Former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday, attended a rally to mobilise support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Adamawa State.

The rally is also the governorship campaign flag-off of the ruling party in Adamawa.

A serving senator, Aisha Binani, is the governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

Amaechi was a presidential hopeful of the ruling party, but he lost in the primary election which was held in June 2022.

Until his appearance in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Monday, the ex-minister had not been seen in attendance at the campaign rallies of the APC which was flaged-off in Jos, Plateau State, in November 2022.