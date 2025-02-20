Alleged assault on Ogun officials: Singer Portable ranted ₦2m bail

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been granted bail by the Isabo Magistrate Court in Abeokuta after being charged with assault and obstruction of government officials. The court set his bail at ₦2 million with one surety in like sum, and his trial has been adjourned to March 5.

Portable was arraigned on a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, possession of weapons, and conduct likely to cause public harm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. His lawyer, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, assured the court that the singer was remorseful and had learned from the incident.

The case stems from a February 5, 2025, incident where Portable and his associates allegedly attacked three officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA) during an enforcement operation at his bar in Sango Ota. The officials, Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero, were reportedly injured. While nine of Portable’s associates were arrested, he initially evaded capture before surrendering to the police.

The Ogun State Government condemned Portable’s actions, calling him a “serial dissident and unrepentant rascal.” Alongside Portable, nine of his aides were also arraigned on similar charges, including felony, assault, and obstruction of government duties.

This is not the first time Portable has faced legal trouble, as he has previously been involved in other controversies and law enforcement cases.