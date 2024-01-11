Alleged $6bn power contract fraud: Court grants ex-minister Olu Agunloye N50m bail

A Federal Capital Territory erritory (FCT) High Court in Apo granted Olu Agunloye, ex-Minister of Power and Steel, N50 million bail.
Agunloye is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a $6 billion Mambilla hydropower contract.
He was arraigned on seven-count charges, bordering on fraudulent award of a contract and official corruption, on Wednesday.
The judge had ordered his remand in Kuje correctional centre pending hearing and ruling on the bail application.
Moving the application on Thursday, Adeola Adedipe, counsel to the former minister, prayed the court to grant bail to his client “by way of self-recognisance or in liberal terms”.
He said Argunloye is not a flight risk and that the notion canvassed by the prosecution was “borne out of misconception and communication barrier”.
Adedipe also appealed to the court not to order the use of a public servant as surety for his client.
Citing the case of Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser (NSA) in Dasuki v DG SSS (2020) Part 1731 NWLR, Adedipe submitted that public officers should not be used as sureties, because the court of appeal found such conduct to be “unknown to our laws”; especially because corruption is encouraged that way.
The senior lawyer also argued that the apprehensive misconception about bail and the mischief argued by the prosecution has been solved by Section 352( 4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).
Under this provision, Adeola said: “Once a defendant is admitted to bail, even if he absconds, trial will continue and he will be convicted where necessary”.
However, the prosecution counsel opposed the bail application.
Delivering ruling, Jude Onwuegbuzie, presiding judge, said the pendulum of the court swings in favour of granting bail to the defendant.
He granted N50 million bail to the defendant and ordered him to produce two sureties in like sum.
The sureties must be “reputable” and “people of means” resident within the FCT.
They must have properties worth N300 million with a Certificate of Occupancy that must be verifiable.
They must submit copies of their identity cards and photocopies of their international passports to the court.
The defendant is to submit his international passport to the court and must be present for hearing at all times.
The matter was thereafter adjourned to February 12 for hearing.
The EFCC is investigating Agunloye over the $6 billion Mambilla hydropower contract.
The anti graft agency said it traced some suspicious payments made by Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd to Agunloye’s bank accounts.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also challenged Agunloye to tell Nigerians where he derived the authority to award a $6 billion contract to Sunrise for the Mambilla hydropower project in 2003.
In his response, Agunloye said the government was not obliged to pay a kobo to Sunrise under the build, operate, and transfer (BOT) agreement, as it was to be fully funded by the newly registered company, whose declared assets were worth less than $2,000 at the time.
Cut governance cost by 60%, cutting on travels not enough, Obi tells Tinubu
The 2023 Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs 60 per cent reduction in the cost of governance.
Obi said the decision of President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of Federal Government’s official entourage during trips was scratching the surface.
He wondered why the government had not disclosed how much would be saved as a result of the reduction.
On Tuesday, Tinubu had announced a slash in the travel expenditure of government officials by 60 per cent.
This reduction affected his entourage, Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Remi Tinubu, and ministers.
Reacting, Obi posted on X: “The just announced 60% cut in the size of federal official entourages on travels is one positive step towards the reduction of cost of governance and a way of halting wastage. But this measure is just scratching the surface as It is limited in scope and can only lead to a very negligible saving.
“We are yet to be told how much savings this will amount to. While this modest step may be somewhat commendable, what is desirable should be both a 60% reduction in federal official overseas trips as well as a 60% reduction in the size of delegations.
“Most importantly, what our current economic reality demands is a 60% reduction in the total cost of governance at the Federal level. This implies that the recently passed federal budget needs to be revised to cut all wasteful and unnecessary items.
“This is the level of cost-cutting and savings that can meaningfully impact the present state of the economy. This level of cut in the cost of government should lead to substantial savings.”
I've no apology to anybody for supporting Tinubu govt – Bwala
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has insisted that he is committed to supporting the government of President Bola Tinubu.
Bwala, a staunch critic of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Tinubu administration, categorically stated that he has no apology to anybody for his decision.
He spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door talks with Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.
He said, “I told him today that I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”
When asked if he would defect to the APC, Bwala responded: “APC is a party.
“President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”
This is coming less than a few days after Bwala said opposition political parties must form a strong coalition if they are to successfully collect power from the governing APC in the 2027 general elections.
Gen Lagbaja applauds Gov Otti's leadership, says security has improved in Abia
Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, has paid glowing tribute to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, for his outstanding leadership that has led to the improvement of security in the State.
General Lagbaja, who was in Abia on Wednesday in continuation of his nationwide tour of formations and units of the Nigeria Army, thanked Governor Otti for the support he continues to extend to the Army, saying such would spur the security agency into working with the state government to provide a secured environment for peaceful living and conduct of business in the state.
“I want to seize this opportunity, Your Excellency, to appreciate you for your support and that of the good people of Abia State to our troupes and even their families that are domiciled here in Abia State.
“I have been briefed on the several interventions of Abia State Government to 14 Brigade. They are very good, and even the infrastructure in our barrack. I want to sincerely appreciate you, Your Excellency, for your immeasurable support to our formation.
“I also want to appreciate you for your personal leadership that has led to tremendous improvement in the security situation in Abia State since your assumption of office. I’m saying this based on the hindsight of my knowledge of the State and the challenges as the General Officer Commanding 82 Division.
“I also want to pledge the readiness, the willingness and the availability of the formations and units of our 14 Brigade, and even other Nigerian Army assets deployed around this area, to support the Government of Abia State to ensure that we continue to improve on the state of security and assist the State Government to provide that enabling environment for economic activities and development to thrive,” the Army Chief stated when he visited the Governor in his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.
General Lagbaja, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, the Chief press secretary to the governor, while extolling Governor Otti, declared that the Nigeria Army had enjoyed “a warm and cordial relationship” with the government and people of Abia State and solicited the Governor to impress on the citizens to continue to support the Army “so that together we can continue to deliver on our constitutional responsibility and support the government”.
Governor Otti, in turn, thanked General Lagbaja for his visit, saying the army Chief’s coming had further strengthened the government’s resolve to partner with the army and work together to secure not just Abia but the whole of the Southeast.
He also thanked the Nigeria Army for the support the government had received in the fight against insecurity in the state, citing the success of Operation Crush, the state’s special multi-agency security task force, led by the army.
“So, let me use this opportunity to publicly thank you for the support that you have given us because if you didn’t give the support, the success that people are talking about today wouldn’t have happened. So we are very, very grateful.
“We have worked together with the military as partners and brothers. Your men don’t sleep. Any time there is anything and we call them, they respond immediately. So, please extend our gratitude to them,” Governor Otti said.
He declared that the Government of Abia State is happy with the relationship it has had with the army “and that is why any time they have any need – infrastructural, vehicle – to the best of our ability, we try to meet them”. This, according to the Governor, is notwithstanding the general economic downturn in the country.
Governor Otti acknowledged the critical role of security in the overall development of Abia, saying, “if you do not have security, you can’t talk about investment and you can’t even sleep with your two eyes closed”.
However, he said that not much would have been accomplished if peace reigned in Abia, while the spate of insecurity continued in the other parts of the Southeast states. He subsequently made a case for a meeting of the Southeast governors with the army chief to address the lingering issues of insecurity in the Southeast.
